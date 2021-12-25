India to Start Vaccinating Teens Aged 15-18 From January 3 - Modi

India will offer COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers aged 15 to 18 starting January 3 as well as booster shots to frontline workers starting January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) India will offer COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers aged 15 to 18 starting January 3 as well as booster shots to frontline workers starting January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

"Children aged 15 to 18 will have the right to be vaccinated starting January 3. This will help us protect our schoolchildren and support their parents," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Booster shots will be administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people older than 60 and those with comorbidities.

The Indian leader also promised two new COVID-19 vaccines coming soon.

"India will soon launch nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine," he said.

Separately, the Indian drug regulator DCGI approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children aged 12 to 18. The Hyderabad-based pharma firm said the same dose will be used in children and adults.