UrduPoint.com

India To Start Vaccinating Teens Aged 15-18 From January 3 - Modi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 11:37 PM

India to Start Vaccinating Teens Aged 15-18 From January 3 - Modi

India will offer COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers aged 15 to 18 starting January 3 as well as booster shots to frontline workers starting January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) India will offer COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers aged 15 to 18 starting January 3 as well as booster shots to frontline workers starting January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

"Children aged 15 to 18 will have the right to be vaccinated starting January 3. This will help us protect our schoolchildren and support their parents," he said in a televised address to the nation.

Booster shots will be administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, people older than 60 and those with comorbidities.

The Indian leader also promised two new COVID-19 vaccines coming soon.

"India will soon launch nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine," he said.

Separately, the Indian drug regulator DCGI approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in children aged 12 to 18. The Hyderabad-based pharma firm said the same dose will be used in children and adults.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Same January

Recent Stories

DR Congo jails policemen for life for torturing su ..

DR Congo jails policemen for life for torturing suspect to death

3 minutes ago
 Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing a ..

Save the Children says two Myanmar staff missing after burnt remains found

3 minutes ago
 Country is on path of progress following vision of ..

Country is on path of progress following vision of Quaid-e-Azam: Saifullah Khetr ..

3 minutes ago
 If Nawaz Sharif returns, he must go to jail: Farru ..

If Nawaz Sharif returns, he must go to jail: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Prioritize NATO's Non-Expansion at Secur ..

Russia to Prioritize NATO's Non-Expansion at Security Talks With US - Foreign Mi ..

31 minutes ago
 Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive ..

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for Covid-19

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.