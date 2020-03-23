UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India To Suspend All Domestic Flights Starting Tuesday Over COVID-19 - Aviation Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:50 PM

India to Suspend All Domestic Flights Starting Tuesday Over COVID-19 - Aviation Ministry

The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday that all domestic commercial airlines would cease operations starting from March 24 over COVID-19 concerns

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday that all domestic commercial airlines would cease operations starting from March 24 over COVID-19 concerns.

"The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effective from the mid night 23.59 IST hours [18:29 GMT] on 24/3/2020. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020," the ministry said in a statement, published on the website of the Indian government.

The restrictions will not apply to cargo flights, according to the statement.

Indian Railways on Sunday announced the suspension of all passenger train services across the country until March 31 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the government together with state authorities declared strict isolation in 75 regions across the country until March 31 in connection with the pandemic.

As of Monday, India has confirmed 415 COVID-19 cases. Seven people have died from complications related to the disease, and 24 have fully recovered.

Related Topics

India Died March Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt extends lockdown for another 14 days i ..

8 minutes ago

Italy May Lose Over $100Bln Per Month Due to Produ ..

2 minutes ago

All Professional Spanish Football Tournaments Inde ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rises by Nearly ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Banned Export of Grain-Based Products for 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Quarantined Merkel Dials Into Cabinet Meeting From ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.