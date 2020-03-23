India to Suspend All Domestic Flights Starting Tuesday Over COVID-19 - Aviation Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday that all domestic commercial airlines would cease operations starting from March 24 over COVID-19 concerns.

"The operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations with effective from the mid night 23.59 IST hours [18:29 GMT] on 24/3/2020. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 2359 hours on 24/3/2020," the ministry said in a statement, published on the website of the Indian government.

The restrictions will not apply to cargo flights, according to the statement.

Indian Railways on Sunday announced the suspension of all passenger train services across the country until March 31 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Moreover, the government together with state authorities declared strict isolation in 75 regions across the country until March 31 in connection with the pandemic.

As of Monday, India has confirmed 415 COVID-19 cases. Seven people have died from complications related to the disease, and 24 have fully recovered.