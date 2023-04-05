Close
India To Test-Fire Russian-Made S-400 Missile Defense Systems 'Very Soon' - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) India will soon carry out the maiden firing of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, an Indian senior defense official told the ANI news agency on Tuesday.

"The firing is planned to be held very soon using one of the small or medium ranges missiles against a fast-moving aerial target," the official said.

The official noted that S-400 systems can fire missiles with different ranges, which are capable of taking down fast-moving fighter jets and cruise missiles at a range of up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles).

He also said that the system has already been test-fired during trials in Russia but has yet to be tested on the territory of India.

According to the report, two squadrons of S-400s have already been deployed at different locations across India, from where they can cover the Ladakh sector of the border with China, as well as the country border in the state of West Bengal.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi sealed a $5.43 billion deal on the supply of five squadrons of S-400 systems to India. India became the third country after China and Turkey to purchase Russian-made missile defense systems.

In February, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov said that India will receive the third squadron of S-400s in the nearest future.

