India to Tighten Border Security Over Terrorist Threats Linked to Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Indian government has asked local authorities to step up border security to ward off threats of terrorist infiltration from Afghanistan, urging for particular vigilance in Jewish settlements ahead of the upcoming holidays, The Hindu newspaper reported, citing sources.

The government sent an alert note to the Indian states and the army, warning that militants from the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed groups (both designed terrorist and banned in Russia), as well as other groups with links to the Islamic State (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), might try to enter India on the heels of the unrest in Afghanistan, official sources told the newspaper.

Preventive measures recommended by the government include stepping up surveillance in public places and monitoring social media platforms.

States with Jewish communities and Israeli facilities were reportedly recommended to deploy additional security personnel ahead of the Jewish New Year celebrations this week.

The Taliban (designed terrorist and banned in Russia) might become the uniting force of Islamic fundamentalism in the region and encourage terrorist activities, the Indian officials fear, citing the series of bombing attacks at Kabul airport on August 26. New Delhi is also worried about possible spillover of organized crime and drug smuggling from Afghanistan.