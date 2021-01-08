UrduPoint.com
India To Use Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Benefit Of 'Humanity' - Foreign Ministry

India to Use Its COVID-19 Vaccine for Benefit of 'Humanity' - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) India has already provided essential medical supplies to its neighboring countries and will make a significant contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 after it rolls out its domestic vaccine, the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

On Thursday, Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech said that it had completed volunteer enrollment for Phase 3 clinical trials of India's first domestically developed vaccine against the coronavirus, Covaxin.

"You would be aware that in our neighborhood, we have already provided medicines and other essential supplies. We have held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues," Srivastava said, adding that "India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis.

"

The spokesman reaffirmed India's commitment to international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

"You would know that since the beginning, India has been at the forefront of the global response in this common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbors, as its duty," Srivastava said.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.4 million cases in total and more than 150,500 fatalities. On Thursday, the country reported 18,139 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

