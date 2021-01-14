UrduPoint.com
India To Use Its Vaccine Production Capacity In Global Fight Against COVID - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

India to Use Its Vaccine Production Capacity in Global Fight Against COVID - New Delhi

India is ready to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the international community fight the coronavirus pandemic, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) India is ready to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the international community fight the coronavirus pandemic, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday.

India has already provided essential medical supplies to its neighboring countries and held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues. Last week, the ministry said that India would further contribute to the global fight against COVID-19 after it rolls out its domestic vaccine.

"In so far as requests from countries for vaccines from India, ... India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis," Srivastava said at a briefing.

At the same time, the diplomat said that since the vaccination process just started in India, it was too early to give a specific response on the supplies to other countries.

"We are still assessing production schedules and availability to take decisions in this regard. This may take some time," the spokesperson added.

India will begin the nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on January 16, with over 30 million health workers set to be inoculated at the first stage. Earlier in January, India's health authorities authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use the Covshield vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

