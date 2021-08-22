UrduPoint.com

India To Vaccinate Afghanistan Returnees Against Poliomyelitis - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:20 PM

India to Vaccinate Afghanistan Returnees Against Poliomyelitis - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) India will vaccinate its nationals coming back from Afghanistan against poliomyelitis, the minister of health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, said on Saturday.

"We have decided to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees with free Polio Vaccine - OPV & fIPV, as a preventive measure against Wild Polio Virus," Mandaviya tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that an evacuation plane with 168 passengers aboard, including 107 Indians, had taken off from Kabul. The official added that 87 citizens and two Nepalis who had been evacuated from Kabul to Tajikistan, also returned to India.

Poliomyelitis is a highly infectious viral disease that hits the nervous system and can cause a complete paralysis within hours. The disease is endemic in some parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to the World Health Organization.

Many Afghans have been trying to flee the country after the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power last week. May countries have either reduced the number of embassy employees in Kabul or fully evacuated their diplomatic missions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations Polio Russia Tajikistan May Family From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

10 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

40 minutes ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

55 minutes ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

1 hour ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.