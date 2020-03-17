UrduPoint.com
India Toughens Travel Restrictions Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

India has toughened travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and banned entry for travelers from Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union, the Health Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) India has toughened travel restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and banned entry for travelers from Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March, 2020," the ministry said.

Moreover, India is set to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait also from Wednesday.

Both restrictions will be in place until March 31, according to the health authorities.

India has so far confirmed 113 COVID-19 cases in the country and two deaths from the coronavirus-related complications.

