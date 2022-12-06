UrduPoint.com

India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Entered Future Missile Test Area - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 10:57 PM

India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Entered Future Missile Test Area - Reports

The Indian navy is tracking the movements of Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5, which entered the Bay of Bengal ahead of the Agni-V ballistic missile test slated by India for next week, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the country's defense ministry.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Indian navy is tracking the movements of Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5, which entered the Bay of Bengal ahead of the Agni-V ballistic missile test slated by India for next week, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the country's defense ministry.

The Yuan Wang 5 is part of the strategic support force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Its main mission is to track satellites and ballistic missiles. The Chinese navy has bases in Cambodia, the Seychelles and Mauritius, as well as in East Africa.

India is closely monitoring the movements of the Chinese research vessel in the Bay of Bengal as the country is preparing for a high-security missile test in the area, the report said.

In late November, India declared the Bay of Bengal a no-fly zone ahead of another Agni-V ballistic missile test scheduled for December 15-16. However, according to international law, all countries are allowed to sail in international waters, so the Chinese vessel cannot be stopped by India.

The newspaper noted that with a claimed flight range of 5,000 kilometers, the Agni-V is estimated to be capable of hitting central China.

India has twice postponed testing the missile, fearing the presence of a Chinese ship in the Indian Ocean, which happened in August and November, according to the report.

Related Topics

India Africa Army China Seychelles Cambodia Mauritius August November December All Satellites

Recent Stories

Russia's Martyshev to Be Released From US Custody ..

Russia's Martyshev to Be Released From US Custody on December 20 - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster ..

Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster painting to CM Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply ..

Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply With Other Sources - EU Energ ..

11 minutes ago
 Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket te ..

Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket team from int'l mega event: FO

18 minutes ago
 Pilots survive Croatian fighter jet crash: ministr ..

Pilots survive Croatian fighter jet crash: ministry

19 minutes ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Czech, Pakistani Heroines exhi ..

Mushaal inaugurates Czech, Pakistani Heroines exhibition

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.