India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Entered Future Missile Test Area - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian navy is tracking the movements of Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5, which entered the Bay of Bengal ahead of the Agni-V ballistic missile test slated by India for next week, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the country's defense ministry.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Indian navy is tracking the movements of Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 5, which entered the Bay of Bengal ahead of the Agni-V ballistic missile test slated by India for next week, Indian newspaper Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the country's defense ministry.

The Yuan Wang 5 is part of the strategic support force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Its main mission is to track satellites and ballistic missiles. The Chinese navy has bases in Cambodia, the Seychelles and Mauritius, as well as in East Africa.

India is closely monitoring the movements of the Chinese research vessel in the Bay of Bengal as the country is preparing for a high-security missile test in the area, the report said.

In late November, India declared the Bay of Bengal a no-fly zone ahead of another Agni-V ballistic missile test scheduled for December 15-16. However, according to international law, all countries are allowed to sail in international waters, so the Chinese vessel cannot be stopped by India.

The newspaper noted that with a claimed flight range of 5,000 kilometers, the Agni-V is estimated to be capable of hitting central China.

India has twice postponed testing the missile, fearing the presence of a Chinese ship in the Indian Ocean, which happened in August and November, according to the report.