India, UK Intend To Strengthen Defense Cooperation - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 08:51 PM

India, UK Intend to Strengthen Defense Cooperation - Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh

India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their intention to strengthen defense cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday after talks with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) India and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their intention to strengthen defense cooperation, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday after talks with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

"We also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified potential areas of cooperation. Also suggested that the UK companies should become part of the India Growth Story and participate in co-development and co-production in India," Singh tweeted.

The officials spoke about "the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at the bilateral military-to-military engagements.

"

Moreover, they covered "a wide range of defence and security issues in our conversation including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific," Singh said.

The Indian minister also added that their talks were "cordial, positive and focused on future growth" of the defense partnership between New Delhi and London.

In January, the UK parliament stated that London, in accordance with the UK government's foreign policy objectives, should maintain closer ties with India "with the aim of developing a comprehensive strategic partnership" by 2030.

