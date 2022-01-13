India, UK Launch Talks on Free Trade Agreement - Indian Ministry of Commerce

UrduPoint.com

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) India and the United Kingdom have officially begun negotiations on a free trade agreement, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Thursday.

"Today the Republic of India and United Kingdom have formally launched negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between our two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

India and the UK have agreed to double the volume of bilateral trade by 2030 as part of a strategic plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2021. The two governments also plan to sign an interim agreement to boost the benefits of cooperation in addition to the long-term plan, the ministry noted.

"In parallel with the trade talks, the India-UK Joint Economics and Trade Committee will continue to work to improve trade relations between India and the UK and remove barriers to market access outside of the trade agreement," the ministry added.

The first round of negotiations will begin on January 17, and subsequent rounds will take place approximately every five weeks, according to the ministry. The Indian commerce minister said he hopes negotiations will be completed within a year.

