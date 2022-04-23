UrduPoint.com

India, UK Strengthening Cooperation In Defense, Cybersecurity - Modi

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

India, UK Strengthening Cooperation in Defense, Cybersecurity - Modi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that New Delhi and London agreed to strengthen defense cooperation and enhance their cybersecurity partnership.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India earlier in the day to hold talks with Modi. The prime ministers signed several governmental and non-governmental memorandums of understating.

"We have also agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense sector. We welcome the UK's support for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in all sectors of manufacturing, technology, design and development in the defense sector," Modi said at a joint briefing with Johnson, as quoted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi and Johnson also made a joint statement on the enhanced cybersecurity partnership between India and the United Kingdom.

"India and the United Kingdom are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries. Our 2030 vision includes revitalized and dynamic connections between our people and enhanced defense and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indo-Pacific.

Through cyberspace there is a digital living bridge that allows our citizens, students and businesses to interact and promote our shared prosperity. As we take advantage of the new opportunities this creates we must also protect ourselves against evolving threats," the statement read.

The prime ministers stressed the necessity for an international order based on specific rules to be "upheld online, just as it is offline." The ministers noted that the two countries will deepen coordination on mitigation strategies against cyber threats and cooperation on tackling cybercrime, and will work with the industry to improve online safety for users.

Modi and Johnson also expressed their readiness to work on an international convention under the UN on countering the criminal use of information technologies and increasing international cooperation on fighting cybercrime, ensuring justice for the victims and implementing safeguards for data protection.

