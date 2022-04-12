India, UK Welcome Cooperation in Cybergovernance During Annual Cyberdialogue

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) India and the United Kingdom welcomed the substantial cooperation in cybergovernance with both sides agreeing to continue taking joint measures to ensure cybersecurity during their Annual Cyber Dialogue, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"Both sides welcomed the substantial bilateral engagement which covered cyber governance, deterrence and mutual resilience. They reiterated their commitment to a joint programme of action and next steps in implementing the Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership agreed upon by the two Prime Ministers in May 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

The event took place in London from April 11-12. The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, the joint secretary at the Cyber Diplomacy Division of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The British delegation was led by Will Middleton, the cyberdirector at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK government. The meeting was also attended by other high-ranking officials from government ministries.