India Urges All Sides in Ukrainian Crisis to Fulfill Minsk Agreements - Ambassador to UN

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) India urges all parties to the Ukrainian crisis to fulfill the Minsk Agreements and calls for further diplomatic engagement in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Indian Ambassador to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said on Thursday.

"We believe that the Minsk Agreements provide the basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine. Accordingly, we urge all parties to continue to engage through all possible diplomatic channels and to keep working towards the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements," Tirumurti said in his address to the UN Security Council.

The ambassador stressed that the issue "can only be resolved through a diplomatic dialogue."

Tirumurti welcomed diplomatic efforts of the Normandy Four and the Trilateral Contact Group formats in resolving the issue peacefully.

"We welcome the efforts underway for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, including through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format. ... We also believe that meetings under the Normandy format will further facilitate the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, including its key security and political aspects," he said.

Tirumurti added that peace and stability in the region was in India's interests as "more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas." The well-being of Indian nationals residing in Ukraine is the priority to India, the ambassador said.

Earlier in the day, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi is not considering an evacuation of its nationals from Ukraine.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political solution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine ” the Normandy group ” in February 2015. Russia and the self-proclaimed republics continue to accuse Ukraine of not fulfilling the agreements, while Ukrainian officials have denounced some of the agreements' premises as unfavorable to Kiev.