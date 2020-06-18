UrduPoint.com
India Urges China To Refrain From Claiming Sovereignty Over Disputed Area - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

India Urges China to Refrain From Claiming Sovereignty Over Disputed Area - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava on Wednesday called on China to refrain from making exaggerated statements about Beijing's claims to the Galvan valley area located on the border between two countries.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declared that the Galvan valley area had always belonged to China.

"As we have conveyed earlier today External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh.

Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding," the spokesman said in a statement.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations.

