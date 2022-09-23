UrduPoint.com

India Urges Citizens To Be Careful When Traveling To Canada - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

India Urges Citizens to Be Careful When Traveling to Canada - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Indian foreign ministry urged citizens of the country on Friday to remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling to Canada due to the increased cases of crimes and violence on religious grounds.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the offenders have not yet been brought to justice.

"In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement read.

The ministry also called on Indian nationals in Canada to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver, noting that this would help to enhance interaction with Indian citizens in Canada in case of any requirements or emergency.

The foreign ministry's statement was made after unknown people painted the walls of a Hindu temple in Toronto with anti-Indian slogans. Canadian lawmaker of Indian origin Chandra Arya said that Canadian supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement, seeking to create a homeland for Sikhs through the secession of the Punjab state from India, were responsible for the damage, adding that it was not an isolated incident.

According to media reports, 1.6 million people of Indian origin and non-resident Indians live in Canada. The country is also very popular among Indian students who want to continue their studies abroad.

