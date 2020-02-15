The Indian Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to not meddle in the country's internal affairs and to develop a correct understanding of the facts, including the serious threat, posed by terrorism

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The Indian Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to not meddle in the country's internal affairs and to develop a correct understanding of the facts, including the serious threat, posed by terrorism.

"India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which are an integral and inalienable part of India. We urge the Turkish government to not interfere in the internal affairs of India and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the serious threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit on Friday. Addressing the Pakistani parliament, Erdogan compared the "struggle" of Kashmiris with the struggle of his country in World War I against foreign domination.

The Turkish leader added that Ankara would support Pakistan in its efforts to withdraw from the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is meeting this week in Paris.

Decades-long tensions in the region mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.