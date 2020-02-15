UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Urges Turkey To Not Interfere In Region's Internal Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

India Urges Turkey to Not Interfere in Region's Internal Affairs - Foreign Ministry

The Indian Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to not meddle in the country's internal affairs and to develop a correct understanding of the facts, including the serious threat, posed by terrorism

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The Indian Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to not meddle in the country's internal affairs and to develop a correct understanding of the facts, including the serious threat, posed by terrorism.

"India rejects all references to Jammu and Kashmir, which are an integral and inalienable part of India. We urge the Turkish government to not interfere in the internal affairs of India and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the serious threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit on Friday. Addressing the Pakistani parliament, Erdogan compared the "struggle" of Kashmiris with the struggle of his country in World War I against foreign domination.

The Turkish leader added that Ankara would support Pakistan in its efforts to withdraw from the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is meeting this week in Paris.

Decades-long tensions in the region mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Turkey Parliament Visit Paris Jammu New Delhi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August World War Financial Action Task Force All From Government

Recent Stories

Marylebone Cricket Club beat Lahore Qalandars by f ..

1 minute ago

40 students complete Fahm-e- Quran from BZU

1 minute ago

NAB has once again summoned former Punjab Law Mini ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistani student cured, discharged from hospital ..

9 minutes ago

UN calls database of businesses linked to Israeli ..

3 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 action to be called in Urdu

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.