India, US Agree To Set Up Joint Working Group On Defense Industrial Security - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) India and the United States have agreed to establish a bilateral working group to cooperate on defense industry security, the Indian Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The decision was reached during the Industrial Security Agreement (ISA) summit between the two countries, which is taking place in New Delhi from September 27 to October 1.

"During the summit, both sides agreed in principle to establish the Indo-US Industrial Security Joint Working Group. This group will meet periodically to align the policies and procedures expeditiously that will allow the defence industries to collaborate on cutting edge defence technologies," the ministry said in a statement.

New Delhi and Washington inked the ISA deal in December 2019 to facilitate the exchange of classified information between the two countries' defense industries.

