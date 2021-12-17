UrduPoint.com

India, US Announce New Innovations Program To Tackle Climate, Clean Energy Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

The Indian Ministry of Science and Technology announced on Friday a new joint India-US program "Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero" to support bilateral science and technology entrepreneurial initiatives which address development and implementation of renewable energy and tackle climate and clean energy challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Science and Technology announced on Friday a new joint India-US program "Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero" to support bilateral science and technology entrepreneurial initiatives which address development and implementation of renewable energy and tackle climate and clean energy challenges.

"Formally launched by the USISTEF (the United States-India Science & Technology Endowment Fund) Co-Chairs ... the program will address the pressing need for solutions that leverage cutting-edge, disruptive clean energy technologies to accelerate progress toward net-zero," the statement read.

The main objective of the program is to identify and support "technology showstoppers" and promote bilateral entrepreneurial initiatives in green energy to combat climate change.

The program constitutes a call for Ignition Grants by the USISTEF, a bilateral organization under the Indian Department of Science and Technology and US Department of State, in partnership with non-profit organization Social Alpha, promoting science and technology entrepreneurship. The program correlates with the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership, concluded between the countries in April 2021 to strengthen bilateral cooperation and achieve climate and clean energy targets. The program will be administered by the USISTEF.

