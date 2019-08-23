India and the United States have discussed "cross-cutting" defense and foreign policy issues at a 2+2 intersessional meeting in California, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) India and the United States have discussed "cross-cutting" defense and foreign policy issues at a 2+2 intersessional meeting in California, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The Indian delegation at Thursday's negotiations was headed by joint secretaries of the ministries of external affairs and defense. The United States was represented by the acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, Alice Wells, and the assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, Randall Schriver.

"The two sides reviewed the progress and development of bilateral relations in cross-cutting defence, security, and foreign policy areas since the inaugural 2+2 Ministerial meeting of September 2018, and explored further possibilities of cooperation in these fields based on common interest," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting also focused on regional developments, with the parties agreeing to "pursue their quest for a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific," according to the statement.

The talks are considered to be preparation for a visit by Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to the United States this fall.

They also come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The row flared up after New Delhi removed the special status of its Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir state and split it into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned the move, expelling the Indian ambassador, halting bilateral trade and promising to raise the issue of the revoked status of the disputed Kashmir region with the International Court of Justice.