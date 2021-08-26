India, US, Japan, Australia Launch Sea Phase of Malabar Drill - Defense Ministry

Indian, US, Japan and Australian navies have launched a sea phase of Malabar naval exercise, which is to run until August 29, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Indian, US, Japan and Australian navies have launched a sea phase of Malabar naval exercise, which is to run until August 29, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"MALABAR-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drill, and other maneuvers and tactical exercises. The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefit from each other's expertise and experiences," the statement read.

The Indian Navy's participation includes frigate Shivalik and corvette Kadmatt as well as P8I patrol aircraft. The US Navy is represented by battleship Barry, replenishment oilers Rappahannock and Big Horn and P8A patrol aircrafts.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force is represented by helicopter carrier Kaga, destroyers Murasame and Shiranui, submarines and P1 patrol aircraft. Frigate Warramunga participates on Japan's side.

The Malabar series was launched as bilateral India-US exercises in 1992. Japan joined the drills in 2015 and Australia in 2020. Australia joining the exercise was seen by some as a possible first step towards the militarization of Quad � an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India � which is strongly opposed by Beijing.