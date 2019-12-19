UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, US Promise Greater Cooperation In Defense, Foreign Policy In 2+2 Talks - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

India, US Promise Greater Cooperation in Defense, Foreign Policy in 2+2 Talks - Minister

India and the United States and will look to cooperate further in a number of key areas such as defense and foreign policy, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a press release on Thursday after the culmination of talks in the so-called 2+2 format in Washington

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) India and the United States and will look to cooperate further in a number of key areas such as defense and foreign policy, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a press release on Thursday after the culmination of talks in the so-called 2+2 format in Washington.

"The content and quality of our discussions today will commensurate with and reflective of the broad expanse of our ties. We reviewed ongoing cooperation in all areas of the interface of foreign policy and defense and outlined new priorities. Our officials will be guided by the strategic direction of today's talks and will take concrete action in the months ahead in that direction," the minister's statement read.

The foreign and defense ministers from both countries conducted talks in the 2+2 format. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he was proud that the two countries have a shared vision in the region, and will look to build relations further after US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Houston last year.

Jaishankar outlined that the two countries' cooperation will not just benefit India, but will also have significant results for the entire region.

"Among the key issues that we discussed today was the Indo-Pacific, including ways to leverage our respective strengths to benefit not just our two countries but the entire region. Our cooperation is aimed at advancing a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the recognition of ASEAN centrality," the external affairs minister said.

Other issues agreed upon include the United States' participation in the Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure and greater cooperation in the spheres of science and technology. Ministers also praised the double-digit growth in trade between the two countries in recent years.

The first round of 2+2 talks between India and the United States took place in New Delhi on September 6, 2018. Since these initial talks, both countries have sought to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

The US is the second-largest defense exporter to India, with sales expected to reach $15 billion this year, but Washington has expressed concern after India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to purchase the S-400 missile defense system.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Russia Washington Narendra Modi Trump New Delhi Houston United States September 2018 All From Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sindh University organizes seminar on writing effe ..

48 seconds ago

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

35 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

39 minutes ago

Putin Says Next Generation Will Tell Whether He is ..

50 seconds ago

KP Governor for appointment of principal Edward Co ..

53 seconds ago

Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising ann ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.