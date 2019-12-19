UrduPoint.com
India, US Set Up Hot Line Between Military Chiefs - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) India and the United States have set up a hot line between their defense chiefs in the course of advancing the strategic partnership, Indian Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Singh and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are visiting Washington for the 2+2 ministerial meeting with their US counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo.

"We all noted with great sense of satisfaction that we have been able to achieve important milestones... Some of these include setting up the hot line between me and the US Secretary of Defense," Singh said.

