India, US Sign Basic Exchange And Cooperation Agreement, Four More Deals - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) India and the United States signed five agreements at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, including the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for the geo-spatial sector, an Indian official announced on Tuesday at a press conference following talks of India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Apart from the BECA, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Earth sciences and Earth observation; a agreement on customs data; a deal on the global nuclear energy center; and a letter of intent between India's Ministry of Ayurveda and the US.