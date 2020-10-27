UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, US Sign Basic Exchange And Cooperation Agreement, Four More Deals - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

India, US Sign Basic Exchange And Cooperation Agreement, Four More Deals - Official

India and the United States signed five agreements at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, including the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for the geo-spatial sector, an Indian official announced on Tuesday at a press conference following talks of India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) India and the United States signed five agreements at the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, including the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for the geo-spatial sector, an Indian official announced on Tuesday at a press conference following talks of India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Apart from the BECA, the countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Earth sciences and Earth observation; a agreement on customs data; a deal on the global nuclear energy center; and a letter of intent between India's Ministry of Ayurveda and the US.

Related Topics

India Exchange Nuclear New Delhi United States From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

1 minute ago

SBP introduces new mechanism for disinvestment for ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistani Software Company [CSP] wins Top Internat ..

28 minutes ago

EAD hosts forum on marine reserves in Abu Dhabi to ..

31 minutes ago

Terror incidents in Pakistan linked to India's sin ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Vector Launches Production of EpiVacCoron ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.