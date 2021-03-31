UrduPoint.com
India, US Special Forces Conclude Joint Training Exercise - Indian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:13 AM

Indian and US special forces have concluded a joint military exercise aimed at improving interoperability between the military of the two countries, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Indian and US special forces have concluded a joint military exercise aimed at improving interoperability between the military of the two countries, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The 11th edition of Indo-US Joint Special Forces Exercise VAJRA PRAHAR 2021 was conducted at Special Forces Training school located at Bakloh ... The joint exercise by the special forces of both countries is conducted alternatively between India and the United States to share the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics as well as to improve interoperability between the special forces of both nations," the statement said.

On Sunday, the naval forces of India and the United States started a two-day exercise in the eastern Indian Ocean region.

The joint exercise focused on such operations as anti-submarine warfare, joint air operations, and command and control integration. The US navy was represented by the USS Theodore Rosevelt carrier strike group.

Earlier in March, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, agreed to expand the bilateral military cooperation. During the talks in New Delhi, the sides discussed several issues with a focus on enhancing defense information sharing, cooperation in emerging domains of defense, mutual logistics support and expanding bilateral engagements between different kinds of troops.

