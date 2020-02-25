India, US to Have Trade Deal Soon - Modi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) India and the United States will soon have a trade deal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"Our trade ministers have conducted positive negotiations. We have both decided that our teams should secure a legal shape for the trade talks.

We have also agreed to start negotiations on a major trade deal," Modi said, following talks with US President Donald Trump, adding that he expected the deal to be in place "soon."