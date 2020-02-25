India, US To Have Trade Deal Soon - Modi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:49 PM
India and the United States will soon have a trade deal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) India and the United States will soon have a trade deal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
"Our trade ministers have conducted positive negotiations. We have both decided that our teams should secure a legal shape for the trade talks.
We have also agreed to start negotiations on a major trade deal," Modi said, following talks with US President Donald Trump, adding that he expected the deal to be in place "soon."