India, US To Hold New Round Of 2+2 Ministerial Talks Next Week - Indian Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The second round of the US-Indian dialogue in the so-called 2+2 format between ministers of foreign affairs and defense will be held on December 18 in the US capital, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The second India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will be held in Washington, D.C. on 18 December 2019. From the Indian side, Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, will lead the Indian delegation. They will meet their U. S. counterparts for a comprehensive review of cross-cutting foreign policy and defence and security issues in our relations.

In addition, both sides will exchange views on salient regional and global issues," the ministry's spokesman, Raveesh Kumar, said in a statement.

Kumar added that since the inaugural meeting in September of last year, the relations between New Delhi and Washington had significantly improved.

"The 2+2 Dialogue will take stock of these growing relations and provide strategic guidance for their further development," the spokesman stated.

The new format of bilateral meetings was introduced to replace the Strategic and Commercial Dialogue with foreign and commerce ministers, which had been in place since 2015.

More Stories From World

