India, US to Sign Military Geo-Spatial Cooperation Deal Tuesday - Defense Ministry Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) India and the United States will sign the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) on October 27, a source at the Indian Defense Minsitry told Sputnik on Monday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrived in India earlier in the day for 2+2 talks with their Indian counterparts.

"India [and] US will sign military agreement BECA (Basic Exchange and Coordination Agreement for Geo Spatial Cooperation ) during the 2 +2 Dialogue tomorrow," the source said.