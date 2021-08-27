UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

India, US to Work Together on Energy Transition - Power Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Indian Power Minister Shri Singh and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry held a phone discussion on the pace of renewable energy deployment in India, with both agreeing to in-person meeting to discuss an alternate supply chain for lithium to secure energy storage, India's Power Ministry said on Friday.

"It was suggested that India and USA should work at setting up an alternate supply chain for lithium in order to secure inputs material for battery Energy Storage," the statement read.

The two officials are expected to meet soon to further discuss energy transition, the ministry added.

Kerry praised India for its increasing reliance on renewable energy, reaching 100 GW in installed solar and wind capacity, or the total renewable capacity of 146 MW, including the hydro one.

"India would be conducting competitive bids for green hydrogen in next 3-4 months to pave the road for viable usage of hydrogen as a fuel. India is looking at bids for 4000 MW of electrolysers capacity," the power ministry said.

Hydrogen fuel is a zero carbon fuel, used in cars, buses and spacecraft. Electrolysers enable the production of clean hydrogen from low-carbon electricity and water. In terms of output, Japan is the leader with over 110 hydrogen refuelling stations in operation, followed by Germany and the US.

