India Uses MiG-29 Helicopter During International Military Exercises Abroad for 1st Time

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:57 PM

The Indian Air Force's MiG-29 multirole fighter has participated in its first international drill abroad, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Indian Air Force's MiG-29 multirole fighter has participated in its first international drill abroad, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian-made fighter jet is currently involved in Eastern Bridge V, joint drills run by the Indian and Omani air forces. The exercises started on Friday and will last until October 26.

"The exercise will enhance inter-operability during mutual operations between the two Air Forces and will provide an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices," the statement said.

Besides the MiG-29, India is using C-17 Globemaster strategic military transport aircraft in the exercises, while Oman has involved Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, a F-16 jet and Hawk training aircraft.

The ministry also stressed that besides strengthening bilateral relations, the drill will provide Indian pilots a great opportunity to operate in an international environment.

