India, Uzbekistan Hold 14th Round of Foreign Ministry Consultations - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) India and Uzbekistan on Friday held the 14th round of foreign ministry consultations online on various international affairs issues of the day, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to the ministry, New Delhi was represented by Secretary Vikas Swarup and Tashkent by First Deputy Foreign Minister Farhod Arziev. They reviewed the India-Uzbekistan cooperation in various areas, putting special emphasis on "timely implementation of projects in Uzbekistan being covered under the Indian Line of Credit.

"

"The 14th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Uzbekistan was held on 20 November 2020 through virtual mode ... The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena. Both sides also discussed challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and shared views on ways to mitigate its impact," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides agreed to hold the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient date.