India V South Africa T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval on Saturday:
India
Rohit Sharma c Klaasen b Maharaj 9
Virat Kohli c Rabada b Jansen 76
Rishabh Pant c de Kock b Maharaj 0
Suryakumar Yadav c Klaasen b Rabada 3
Axar Patel run out (de Kock) 47
Shivam Dube c Miller b Nortje 27
Hardik Pandya not out 5
Ravindra Jadeja c Maharaj b Nortje 2
Extras (nb1, w6) 7
Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 176
Did not bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Rohit), 2-23 (Pant), 3-34 (Suryakumar), 4-106 (Patel), 5-163 (Kohli), 6-174 (Dube), 7-176 (Jadeja)
Bowling: Jansen 4-0-49-1 (1nb, 1w); Maharaj 3-0-23-2; Rabada 4-0-36-1 (2w); Markram 2-0-16-0; Nortje 4-0-26-2 (2w); Shamsi 3-0-26-0 (1w)
South Africa
Reeza Hendricks b Bumrah 4
Quinton de Kock c Kuldeep b Arshdeep 39
Aiden Markram c Pant b Arshdeep 4
Tristan Stubbs b Patel 31
Heinrich Klaasen c Pant b Pandya 52
David Miller c Suryakumar b Pandya 21
Marco Jansen b Bumrah 2
Keshav Maharaj not out 2
Kagiso Rabada c Suryakumar b Pandya 4
Anrich Nortje not out 1
Extras (b1, lb4, nb1, w3) 9
Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 169
Did not bat: Tabraiz Shamsi
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Hendricks), 2-12 (Markram), 3-70 (Stubbs), 4-106 (De Kock), 5-151 (Klaasen), 6-156 (Jansen), 7-161 (Miller), 8-168 (Rabada)
Bowling: Arshdeep 4-0-20-2; Bumrah 4-0-18-2; Patel 4-0-49-1 (2w); Kuldeep 4-0-45-0; Pandya 3-0-20-3 (1nb, 1w); Jadeja 1-0-12-0
result: India won by seven runs
Player of the match: Virat Kohli (IND)
Toss: India
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
