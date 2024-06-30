Open Menu

India V South Africa T20 World Cup Final Scoreboard

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Completed scoreboard in the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa at the Kensington Oval on Saturday:

India

Rohit Sharma c Klaasen b Maharaj 9

Virat Kohli c Rabada b Jansen 76

Rishabh Pant c de Kock b Maharaj 0

Suryakumar Yadav c Klaasen b Rabada 3

Axar Patel run out (de Kock) 47

Shivam Dube c Miller b Nortje 27

Hardik Pandya not out 5

Ravindra Jadeja c Maharaj b Nortje 2

Extras (nb1, w6) 7

Total (7 wkts, 20 overs) 176

Did not bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Rohit), 2-23 (Pant), 3-34 (Suryakumar), 4-106 (Patel), 5-163 (Kohli), 6-174 (Dube), 7-176 (Jadeja)

Bowling: Jansen 4-0-49-1 (1nb, 1w); Maharaj 3-0-23-2; Rabada 4-0-36-1 (2w); Markram 2-0-16-0; Nortje 4-0-26-2 (2w); Shamsi 3-0-26-0 (1w)

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks b Bumrah 4

Quinton de Kock c Kuldeep b Arshdeep 39

Aiden Markram c Pant b Arshdeep 4

Tristan Stubbs b Patel 31

Heinrich Klaasen c Pant b Pandya 52

David Miller c Suryakumar b Pandya 21

Marco Jansen b Bumrah 2

Keshav Maharaj not out 2

Kagiso Rabada c Suryakumar b Pandya 4

Anrich Nortje not out 1

Extras (b1, lb4, nb1, w3) 9

Total (8 wkts, 20 overs) 169

Did not bat: Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Hendricks), 2-12 (Markram), 3-70 (Stubbs), 4-106 (De Kock), 5-151 (Klaasen), 6-156 (Jansen), 7-161 (Miller), 8-168 (Rabada)

Bowling: Arshdeep 4-0-20-2; Bumrah 4-0-18-2; Patel 4-0-49-1 (2w); Kuldeep 4-0-45-0; Pandya 3-0-20-3 (1nb, 1w); Jadeja 1-0-12-0

result: India won by seven runs

Player of the match: Virat Kohli (IND)

Toss: India

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

