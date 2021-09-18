UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

India Vaccinates Record 22.5 Million People Against COVID-19 in 24 Hours - Health Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) As many as 22.5 million Indians were vaccinated against COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, which has become a record number, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

ENG "India has administered historic 2.25 crore (22.5 million) #COVID19 vaccine doses until now - and we are still counting!" the minister tweeted.

Friday's vaccination campaign was devoted to the celebration of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

"Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers.

I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19," Modi, who turned 71, wrote on Twitter.

India remains the country with the world's second highest number of COVID-19 cases so far. The health ministry reported that a total of 33.3 million Indians have come down with the disease since March 2020, which is over 2% of the population.

