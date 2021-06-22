UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Vaccinates Record 8 Million People Per 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

India Vaccinates Record 8 Million People Per 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Over eight million people received a vaccine against COVID-19 in India on the first day of free vaccination for the entire elderly population, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

"The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from today. In a landmark achievement, nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) [8,095,314] doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination," the statement said.

The government plans to accelerate the pace and scope of the nationwide vaccination, providing the free supply of vaccines to Indian regions procured by the regions themselves and private hospitals.

India still occupies the second place in the world in the number of people infected with COVID-19, having registered so far 29.9 million cases and over 388,000 deaths. The so-called Delta COVID-19 strain, first identified in India, which is more contagious and resistant to human immunity than others, is reportedly becoming the dominant one in the world and provoking new waves of infection in different countries.

Related Topics

India World Immunity From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE, UK conclude initial programme to identify, ta ..

2 hours ago

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

2 hours ago

France Takes Note of Raisi's Election as Iranian P ..

4 minutes ago

Senate passes domestic violence, senior citizen bi ..

9 minutes ago

APNS delegation calls on Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

9 minutes ago

OSCE Representative on Press to Visit Moscow in Ju ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.