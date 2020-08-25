India, Vietnam Agree to 'Add New Momentum' to Economic, Defense Cooperation

India and Vietnam agreed to boost economic and defense cooperation during a joint commission meeting on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said against the backdrop of growing tensions between China and its neighbors in the South China Sea

The 17th meeting of the joint commission was held online and chaired by top diplomats Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India and Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam. The meeting came amid another round of China's drills in the conflict-ridden South China Sea.

"During the meeting, both sides reviewed the recent developments in India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed the future trajectory of their wide-ranging engagement. They agreed to add new momentum to the economic and defence engagement between the two countries and to explore closer cooperation in emerging areas such as civil nuclear energy, space, marine sciences and new technologies," the Indian ministry said.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation "in line with India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region," according to the press release.

India, in particular, invited Vietnam to cooperate on one of the IPOI's seven pillars.

The IPOI is an initiative outlined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November to enhance regional maritime security. It includes seven pillars, namely Maritime Security; Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport.

During Tuesday talks, the two diplomats also discussed issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. Jaishankar briefed his Vietnamese counterpart on Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) vision as a basis for the nation's economic recovery and invited Hanoi to "take advantage of India's new economic capacities and demands."

In addition, the two agreed on close coordination as part of multilateral formats, including at the UN Security Council, where both India and Vietnam will serve as non-permanent members in 2021.