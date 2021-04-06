UrduPoint.com
India, Vietnam Hold Virtual Maritime Security Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:42 PM

Indian and Vietnamese officials on Tuesday discussed maritime security cooperation and regional developments during a virtual meeting, India's Ministry of External Affairs said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Indian and Vietnamese officials on Tuesday discussed maritime security cooperation and regional developments during a virtual meeting, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.

"India and Vietnam held their second maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on 06 April 2021.

The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the domain of maritime security, regional cooperation activities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Senior officials of both countries continuously maintain high-level exchanges.

In December 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, held a virtual summit, during which the sides vowed to boost bilateral defense and security cooperation.

