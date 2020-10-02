India Voices Concern About Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - External Affairs Ministry

India on Thursday expressed its concern over ongoing hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) India on Thursday expressed its concern over ongoing hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The conflict in the region erupted on Sunday after Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the ceasefire. Both sides began mobilizing their forces soon after.

"India is concerned over this situation which threatens regional peace and security. We reiterate the need for the sides to cease hostilities immediately, keep restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations," ministerial spokesman Anurag Shrivastav said in a statement.

He reiterated New Delhi's support of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

India has joined several countries, including Russia, that urge the warring sides to abstain from violence and settle their difference through diplomatic means. Meanwhile, Turkey has declared its support for Azerbaijan due to strong political and economic partnership, based on close ethnocultural links.