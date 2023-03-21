India Voices Protest to US Over Attack on Consulate General in San Francisco

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed a strong protest to the United States for failing to protect India's Consulate General in San Francisco from an attack by supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi Elizabeth Jones in connection with the incident.

"In a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco. The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the Indian Embassy in Washington had also conveyed its "concerns to the US State Department along similar lines.

"

On Sunday, pro-Khalistani activists attacked and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from the consulate building. They broke down barriers at the entrance to the diplomatic mission raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the consulate premises, which were later removed.

Same day, pro-Khalistani protesters attacked the Indian High Commission in London and removed the Indian national flag from the premises.

The protest actions have been prompted by an Indian police crackdown on supporters of pro-Khalistani separatist group Waris Punjab De, which means the heirs of Punjab, and its leader, Amritpal Singh.