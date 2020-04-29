UrduPoint.com
India Vows Action Against US Agency Over Scathing Report On Religious Freedom

Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

India Vows Action Against US Agency Over Scathing Report on Religious Freedom

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) India's External Affairs Ministry promised on Tuesday to take action against a US Federal commission after it published a report alleging that the Indian government mistreated religious minorities.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which bills itself as an independent agency monitoring the right to freedom of religion abroad, has asked Washington to label India as a "country of particular concern" over a perceived downward trend in religious conditions.

"Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels... We regard it as an organization of particular concern and will treat it accordingly," Anurag Shrivastava, a ministerial spokesman, said.

The USCIRF 2020 Annual Report singled out 14 nations whose governments allegedly engaged in or tolerated "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations." The agency said that India saw a drastic turn downward in 2019 after the reelection of the pro-Hindu BJP party.

