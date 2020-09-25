UrduPoint.com
India Wants Talks On UNSC Membership Expansion To Take Place In 'Fixed Timeframe' - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:36 PM

India Wants Talks on UNSC Membership Expansion to Take Place in 'Fixed Timeframe' - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) India believes the time has arrived to enlarge the membership of the UN Security Council and desires to see negotiations on the matter in a fixed timeframe, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We believe that the time has indeed already come to move towards a result-oriented process, with provision for substantive negotiations based on a single comprehensive text, in a formal setting in a fixed time frame," Tirumurti said when asked about its initiative to expand the UN Security Council membership.

Tirumurti explained the UN Security Council expansion with both, permanent and non-permanent members, should include states form emerging and developing countries in Asia, Latina America and Africa.

However, nations are "nowhere close" at present to even agree on the need to add more members in the most influential body of the United Nations, Tirumurti said.

The stalemate in reforming the UN Security Council may seriously infringe on the ability to maintain international peace and security that is its Primary responsibility, Tirumurti also said.

"We cannot allow reforms to be held hostage by those who would prefer the status quo and stop progress," he added.

The UN Security Council is comprised of the five permanent member states - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly.

In June, India was elected to occupy the non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council and its term will start on January 1.

