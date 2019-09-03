UrduPoint.com
India Wants To Reschedule Border Talks With China After Wang's Canceled Visit - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:17 PM

India wants to reschedule the border talks with Russia after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had decided to cancel his visit to the south Asian nation, an Indian government source told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) India wants to reschedule the border talks with Russia after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had decided to cancel his visit to the south Asian nation, an Indian government source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that Wang had canceled the visit to India, without going into further details.

"India wants to reschedule the dates of the boundary talks, which China denied due to the packed schedule of the Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Mutually acceptable dates will be decided in due course," the source said.

India and China have disputes in the Kashmir region and near the so-called McMahon Line between the Tibetan region of China and the northeastern part of India. The current demarcation line was drawn after the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

