India Warns Public Against Provocations Ahead of Friday Prayers in Kashmir - Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Indian authorities have increased the security measures in the Jammu and Kashmir state ahead of Muslim Friday prayers and warned potential instigators against provocations and spreading fake information, the local police said.

The situation in the primarily Muslim state escalated when its special status was withdrawn by the Indian government in early August, with many residents opposing the introduction of direct control. The Indian authorities have since enhanced military patrols in the state's largest cities, such as Srinagar, and set checkpoints on some streets.

The Indian police have reported the detention of five people who are suspected of spreading fake information through social networks that could provoke violations of public order.

"J&K Police once again warns all the mischievous people that whosoever will attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours & fake posts having potential to disturb peace will be dealt strictly under law & stern action will be initiated," the police said on Twitter.

According to media reports, Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat will visit Srinagar on Friday to review the security situation in the region and preparedness of the armed forces.