India Welcomes Back Tourists But Smog Shrouds Taj Mahal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction

Agra, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign tourists have been welcomed back to India after pandemic travel bans but intrepid travellers will have to brave the intense pollution season to visit the country's most famous attraction.

Around the palatial gardens of the Taj Mahal, air quality deteriorates each winter, enveloping the white marble mausoleum in a thick coat of hazardous smog.

The problem is replicated across whole swathes of northern India, where seasonal farm fires combine with vehicle exhaust and factory emissions to blanket entire cities in a yellow-grey haze.

But the few hundred people who ventured to the monument on Tuesday -- down from the 20,000 visiting each day before the pandemic -- were undaunted.

