India Welcomes UAE-Israel Peace Deal On Normalization Of Relations - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:15 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) India has welcomed the signing of a US-brokered peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

"India has consistently supported peace, stability and development in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood. In that context, we welcome the full normalization of ties between UAE and Israel. Both nations are key strategic partners of India," Srivastava said in a statement.

The spokesman added that India will continue to offer support to the Palestinian people and hopes to see a resumption of talks to find a two-state solution in the region.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations. The deal has been criticized by Palestine's Hamas and Fatah factions.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE foreign minister, said that the agreement will help establish peace and stability in the region.

There are now plans for Israel and the UAE to create embassies in each other's countries, and there is the possibility for direct flights to be established between the two countries.

