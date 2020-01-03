India will be dismembered due to extremist policies of Modi: Australian National university professor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Australian National University professor Ramesh Thakur while criticizing Anti-Muslim policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Indian PM is also adopting the way just like extremists.A country where a Muslim has remained the president, now it's being tried to turn it into Hindu dominated country, he cautioned.

.Due to extremist policies of Indian PM, not only bloodshed would increase but India itself will become victim of dismemberment.There was a time in India when Abdul Kalam Azad was the Muslim President in 80 percent Hindu population of India.Prime Minister Manmohan Sindh was a Sikh while the real authority of administration rested with Italian lady Sonia Gandhi.Now Muslim population in India is 180 million which is the biggest minority of India so if they are dissatisfied with isolationist state policies of India then there will be bloodshed in India.

Muslims and other minorities have been besieged due to Hindu extremist agenda because extremist Hindus are bent upon making India a Hindu State.The motive behind controversial citizenship law that was introduced in Indian State Assam in 2018, was to send Muslims in Bangladesh.Last year, Indian government had ended the special status of occupied Kashmir that is the Muslim majority state of India and in December Indian parliament has passed citizenship amendment bill under which minorities from neighboring countries including Sikh, Hindu, Christian, Jain and Budhmat will become citizen of India; however Muslims are not included in this list.Huge protests were staged in the whole India including Assam against this citizenship law.Students of Jamia Milia Islamia, Ali Garh Muslim University were attacked.These protests were the worst protests in India in present decades that reflect Indian citizens ha tred against Modi government .