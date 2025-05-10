India will learn lesson from military conflict with Pakistan: Chinese expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) It is hoped that India will seriously learn a lesson from this military conflict with Pakistan, not invade neighboring countries any more, not show off military strength frequently, not threaten with military means all the time. By launching unjust wars, India itself will suffer the greatest losses ultimately.

These views were expressed by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that after fierce fighting in recent days, India has finally agreed to a ceasefire. It should be said that this is mainly the result of Pakistan's powerful self-defense counterattack.

On the early morning of May 10, Pakistan launched an all-round counterattack codenamed "Bunyan-ul-Marsoos", which dealt a heavy blow to India's arrogance of regional hegemonism and won a decisive victory. India is essentially a country that bullies the weak and fears the strong. Pakistan's powerful military counterattack has made India realize that it is difficult to win in the war, he added.

Prof Cheng said that of course, India has to consider the increasingly unfavorable international public opinion pressure on it, as well as the pressure exerted by the United Nations and major powers in the world and important countries in the region.

The intensification of the India-Pakistan conflict has attracted global attention, and many countries have called on both sides to exercise restraint and resolve the dispute through peaceful negotiations.

The United Nations and other international organizations have conducted multiple mediations. The major powers around the world have played an important role in mediating, and many regional countries have actively participated in diplomatic mediation, which has made India feel the strong pressure.

At the same time, anti-war sentiment in India is spreading throughout the society, and this public opinion has to some extent driven the Narendra Modi administration to abandon the war and seek peaceful solutions to the conflict, he opined.

In addition, India's economic growth has been sluggish in recent years, and public dissatisfaction has intensified. The conflict has an impact on the already fragile economic recovery.

For example, during the conflict, India's capital market was hit by sell-off of US $1.2 billion of treasury bond on May 8, setting a historical record. The stock market, foreign exchange market and bond market were all hit, foreign capital was withdrawn, and the rupee exchange rate plummeted. The Indian economy has long relied on international investment, and the security risks caused by the conflict have shaken foreign confidence, he added.