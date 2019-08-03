India will lose occupied Kashmir after constitutional amendment, warns congress

The Indian National Congress has bashed the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and warned that India will lose the occupied Kashmir if any amendment is made in the constitution

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) The Indian National Congress has bashed the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and warned that India will lose the occupied Kashmir if any amendment is made in the constitution, reported Dunya news on Saturday.India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh chaired a session of Congress policy planning group on Jammu and Kashmir.It was said in an official statement, "There was deep concern expressed at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government."The Group urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis.

They reiterated the considered policy of the Congress Party and asked the Government to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu & Kashmir."Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, said abolishing Article 35-A will be synonymous with playing with fire, and the move will ignite vigorous resistance in the valley.