India Will Start Vaccinating Senior Citizens Against COVID-19 on March 1 - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) India will proceed to the second stage of coronavirus vaccination on March 1, people aged over 60 will be inoculated, sources told Sputnik.

"India will start second stage of Covid vaccination from March 1. In the second stage people over 60 years of age will be vaccinated," sources said.

India ranks second globally in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, behind only the United States. It has confirmed over 11 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. India launched its vaccination campaign in mid-January, with medical staffers and representatives of other high-risk group being the first in line for inoculation.