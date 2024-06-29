India win toss and bat in T20 World Cup final

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

The toss was held in bright sunshine and with a gusty wind blowing across the 28,000 capacity venue which is expected to be sold out for the game.

Rohit and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram both named unchanged line-ups from the teams which won their respective semi-finals.

The possibility of stormy weather over the weekend, with some rain forecast for Saturday, had raised concerns among organisers but as early arrivals began taking their seats there was no sign of rain.

The final concludes a near month-long tournament, held in the USA and the Caribbean and features two teams who have yet to lose in the competition.

The event which has been a mixed bag in terms of quality, entertainment and attendances has certainly succeeded in setting up a final between the two best teams in the shortest format.

India crushed defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana on Thursday, the day after South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets in Trinidad to end a long and agonising wait for a title game.

Since their first appearance at a World Cup in 1992, following the end of apartheid, South Africa had lost seven semi-finals in the two limited overs formats.

This will be South Africa's first senior men's final since the inaugural Champions Trophy in Bangladesh in 1998 when the Proteas beat the West Indies.

India experienced the double disappointment last year of defeat in the World Test Championship final and the 50-over World Cup -- losing both to Australia.

The country which more than any other popularised the shortest form with the hugely successful Indian Premier League now stands on the brink of their second T20 World Cup title and first since the inaugural edition in 2007.

sev/pi