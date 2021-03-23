Indian, Afghan Foreign Ministers Discuss Kabul-Taliban Peace Process, Bilateral Relations

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has held talks with his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, to discuss bilateral cooperation and Kabul-Taliban peace talks among other pressing issues.

Atmar arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day working visit to discuss a wide range of issues with the Indian government, including the international efforts to unblock the Afghan peace process in Doha, and brief Jaishankar on the results of last week's Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

"Welcomed FM @MHaneefAtmar of Afghanistan. Detailed conversation on the peace process. Also exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and development partnership," the top Indian diplomat tweeted late Monday.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added that the ministers also discussed regional and international issues, as well as enhancement of bilateral cooperation in security, trade and investment.

During his visit to India, Atmar is also expected to meet with a number of high-ranking Indian government officials, including the country's national security adviser, Ajit Doval, to discuss a range of issues of common interest between the two countries.

The March 18 Moscow-sponsored meeting brought together the so-called extended troika ” Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan ” as well as Afghan political forces and the Taliban. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and immediately engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.